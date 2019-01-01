QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/267.2K
Div / Yield
0.41/3.20%
52 Wk
9.76 - 13.05
Mkt Cap
15.1B
Payout Ratio
29.03
Open
-
P/E
13.77
EPS
0.28
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. The company's production facilities are located primarily in the U.S., Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris' premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deep-water offshore as well as horizontal shale wells.

Analyst Ratings

Tenaris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenaris (TNRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenaris (OTCPK: TNRSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenaris's (TNRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tenaris.

Q

What is the target price for Tenaris (TNRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tenaris

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenaris (TNRSF)?

A

The stock price for Tenaris (OTCPK: TNRSF) is $12.81 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 17:06:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenaris (TNRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenaris.

Q

When is Tenaris (OTCPK:TNRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Tenaris does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tenaris (TNRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenaris.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenaris (TNRSF) operate in?

A

Tenaris is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.