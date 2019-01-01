Tinexta provides IT solutions and services for the dematerialization and digitalization of document processes. It also offers integrated services and products with technological content addressed to businesses and associations. The Group is active in the business sectors namely: The Digital Trust, which proposes IT solutions to the market for digital identity and dematerialization of processes in line with applicable regulations; The Credit Information and Management division provides standard and value-added services mainly aimed at supporting processes for the granting, assessment and recovery of credit in both the banking and business sectors; Innovation & Marketing Service sector and Cybersecurity.