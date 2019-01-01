QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Trimax Corporation manufacturers natural, organic body care products such as handcrafted soaps, body lotions, body washes, bath products, shampoos, conditioners, and candles. Its product line is made from 100% natural, food-grade ingredients and is vegan, gluten-free, soy-free. The company sells its products online and to retailers and distributors.

Trimax Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trimax (TMXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trimax (OTCPK: TMXN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Trimax's (TMXN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trimax.

Q

What is the target price for Trimax (TMXN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trimax

Q

Current Stock Price for Trimax (TMXN)?

A

The stock price for Trimax (OTCPK: TMXN) is $0.0117 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trimax (TMXN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trimax.

Q

When is Trimax (OTCPK:TMXN) reporting earnings?

A

Trimax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trimax (TMXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trimax.

Q

What sector and industry does Trimax (TMXN) operate in?

A

Trimax is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.