QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.75 - 5.99
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Tingo Inc is an Agri-Fintech company offering a comprehensive platform service through the use of smartphones (using GSM technology) to empower a marketplace to enable subscribers/farmers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage their commercial activities. The ecosystem provides a 'one-stop shop' solution to enable such subscribers to manage everything from airtime top-ups, bill pay services for utilities and other service providers, access to insurance services and microfinance to support their value chain from 'seed to sale'.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tingo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tingo (TMNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tingo (OTCPK: TMNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tingo's (TMNA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tingo.

Q

What is the target price for Tingo (TMNA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tingo

Q

Current Stock Price for Tingo (TMNA)?

A

The stock price for Tingo (OTCPK: TMNA) is $4.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:00:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tingo (TMNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tingo.

Q

When is Tingo (OTCPK:TMNA) reporting earnings?

A

Tingo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tingo (TMNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tingo.

Q

What sector and industry does Tingo (TMNA) operate in?

A

Tingo is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.