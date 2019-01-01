ñol

Trend Micro
(OTCPK:TMICY)
56.45
0.178[0.32%]
At close: Jun 3
54.95
-1.50[-2.66%]
After Hours: 9:16AM EDT
Day High/Low56.45 - 57.63
52 Week High/Low49.13 - 62.2
Open / Close57.63 / 56.45
Float / Outstanding- / 139.7M
Vol / Avg.5.1K / 7.9K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E26.92
50d Avg. Price56.92
Div / Yield1.59/2.82%
Payout Ratio67.2
EPS61.11
Total Float-

Trend Micro (OTC:TMICY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Trend Micro reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$50.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Trend Micro using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Trend Micro Questions & Answers

Q
When is Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Trend Micro

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICY)?
A

There are no earnings for Trend Micro

Q
What were Trend Micro’s (OTCPK:TMICY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Trend Micro

