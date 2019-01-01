TetraLogic (OTC:TLOG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TetraLogic
TetraLogic Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TetraLogic (OTCEM: TLOG) was reported by Roth Capital on January 7, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting TLOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TetraLogic (OTCEM: TLOG) was provided by Roth Capital, and TetraLogic maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TetraLogic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TetraLogic was filed on January 7, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 7, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TetraLogic (TLOG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $1.00. The current price TetraLogic (TLOG) is trading at is $0.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
