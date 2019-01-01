TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International
(OTCPK:TKINF)
$19.0342
Last update: 8:54AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$19.0342
0[0.00%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range18.742 - 19.034

TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International Stock (OTC:TKINF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

