TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International Stock (OTC:TKINF), Short Interest Report

|Open-
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.0 / -
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range18.742 - 19.034
Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of TAKASAGO INTL by Takasago International's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?