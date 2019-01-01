thyssenkrupp (OTC:TKAMY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for thyssenkrupp (OTCPK: TKAMY) was reported by Barclays on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TKAMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCPK: TKAMY) was provided by Barclays, and thyssenkrupp initiated their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of thyssenkrupp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for thyssenkrupp was filed on July 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest thyssenkrupp (TKAMY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price thyssenkrupp (TKAMY) is trading at is $9.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
