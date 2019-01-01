QQQ
Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd is a transportation and logistics company that operates the Tianjin Port in the People's Republic of China. The company organizes itself into three segments: cargo handling, sales, and other port ancillary services. The cargo handling segment, which generates the majority of revenue, handles both container and non-container cargo. Sales, the next most significant segment, sells fuel and other supplies and materials. Other port ancillary services include tugboat services, agency services, tallying, and other services.

Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (TJIPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (OTCPK: TJIPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs's (TJIPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (TJIPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (TJIPF)?

A

The stock price for Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (OTCPK: TJIPF) is $0.0799 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 14:43:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (TJIPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs.

Q

When is Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (OTCPK:TJIPF) reporting earnings?

A

Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (TJIPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs (TJIPF) operate in?

A

Tianjin Port Dev Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.