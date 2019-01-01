Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd is a transportation and logistics company that operates the Tianjin Port in the People's Republic of China. The company organizes itself into three segments: cargo handling, sales, and other port ancillary services. The cargo handling segment, which generates the majority of revenue, handles both container and non-container cargo. Sales, the next most significant segment, sells fuel and other supplies and materials. Other port ancillary services include tugboat services, agency services, tallying, and other services.