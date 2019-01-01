QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
21.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
66.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Timia Capital Corp has developed a proprietary loan origination platform that services private market, high-yield loan opportunities, thereby earning recurring fees and a share of the profit. While focusing on the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment, the company's automated loan origination system is applicable to multiple technology sectors, it creates scalable and profitable growth for TIMIA's stakeholders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Timia Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Timia Capital (TIMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Timia Capital (OTCQB: TIMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Timia Capital's (TIMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Timia Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Timia Capital (TIMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Timia Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Timia Capital (TIMCF)?

A

The stock price for Timia Capital (OTCQB: TIMCF) is $0.3262 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:41:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Timia Capital (TIMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Timia Capital.

Q

When is Timia Capital (OTCQB:TIMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Timia Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Timia Capital (TIMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Timia Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Timia Capital (TIMCF) operate in?

A

Timia Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.