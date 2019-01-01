Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Instil Bio
Instil Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting TIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 132.95% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Instil Bio maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Instil Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Instil Bio was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Instil Bio (TIL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $14.00. The current price Instil Bio (TIL) is trading at is $6.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
