Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Tel Instrument Electronics Corp is a designer and manufacturer of avionics test & measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government, military aerospace, and defense markets. It designs, manufactures and sells instruments to test and measure, and calibrates and repairs airborne navigation and communication equipment. The company's reportable segments are Avionics government and Avionics commercial. The avionics government segment consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of test equipment to the U.S. and foreign governments and militaries. The Avionics commercial segment consists of design, manufacture, and sale of test equipment to domestic and foreign airlines. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Avionics Government segment.

Tel Instrument Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tel Instrument (TIKK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tel Instrument (OTCQB: TIKK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tel Instrument's (TIKK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tel Instrument.

Q

What is the target price for Tel Instrument (TIKK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tel Instrument

Q

Current Stock Price for Tel Instrument (TIKK)?

A

The stock price for Tel Instrument (OTCQB: TIKK) is $2.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:44:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tel Instrument (TIKK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tel Instrument.

Q

When is Tel Instrument (OTCQB:TIKK) reporting earnings?

A

Tel Instrument does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tel Instrument (TIKK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tel Instrument.

Q

What sector and industry does Tel Instrument (TIKK) operate in?

A

Tel Instrument is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.