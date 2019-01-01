Tel Instrument Electronics Corp is a designer and manufacturer of avionics test & measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government, military aerospace, and defense markets. It designs, manufactures and sells instruments to test and measure, and calibrates and repairs airborne navigation and communication equipment. The company's reportable segments are Avionics government and Avionics commercial. The avionics government segment consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of test equipment to the U.S. and foreign governments and militaries. The Avionics commercial segment consists of design, manufacture, and sale of test equipment to domestic and foreign airlines. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Avionics Government segment.