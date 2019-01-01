Technip Energies (OTC:THNPF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Technip Energies
Technip Energies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Technip Energies (OTCPK: THNPF) was reported by JP Morgan on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting THNPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Technip Energies (OTCPK: THNPF) was provided by JP Morgan, and Technip Energies initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Technip Energies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Technip Energies was filed on March 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Technip Energies (THNPF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Technip Energies (THNPF) is trading at is $12.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
