Range
1.1 - 2.76
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/4.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.1 - 2.76
Mkt Cap
8.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.76
P/E
-
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings

THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (THER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (OTCPK: THER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc.'s (THER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc..

Q

What is the target price for THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (THER) stock?

A

The latest price target for THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (OTCPK: THER) was reported by Bloom Burton & Co. on June 25, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.75 expecting THER to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.42% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (THER)?

A

The stock price for THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (OTCPK: THER) is $1.61 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 20:32:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (THER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc..

Q

When is THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:THER) reporting earnings?

A

THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (THER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc..

Q

What sector and industry does THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. (THER) operate in?

A

THERALINK TECHNOLOGIES by Theralink Technologies Inc. is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.