Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd is a manufacturer of resins and rubber parts for automobiles. The company's products fall in three categories: automotive parts, LEDs, and general industry products. The automotive parts segment, making up the lion's share of Toyoda Gosei's generated revenue, produces weather strips, fuel tank and engine peripheral parts, chassis and drivetrain parts, interior and exterior parts, and safety systems such as airbags. In its other business segments, the company produces LEDs for crystal displays, LED light solutions and glass-encapsulated LEDs, air conditioning products, home construction components, and industrial and construction machinery parts.