Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp is a Taiwan-based company that is primarily engaged in manufacturing and distribution of steel products. The company's product portfolio includes rebar, which is primarily applied in building projects, including high-rises, factories, public construction, and social welfare initiatives; steel section, which is used in buildings (steel structures) and other construction projects (bridges, ships, vehicles, and so on); and steel plate, which is broadly utilized in factories, logistics warehouses, office and residential buildings, bridges, and other buildings. Rebar and steel section account for the majority of the company's revenue. The company generates most of its sales from the Taiwan domestic market.