Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 11:40AM
SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA: TFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF's (TFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA: TFI) is $49.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA:TFI) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) operate in?

A

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.