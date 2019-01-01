QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Box Ships Inc is a shipping company specializing in the transportation of containers and the provision of commercial management services to shipping companies. The time charter generates maximum revenue for the company.

Box Ships Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Box Ships (TEUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Box Ships (OTCEM: TEUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Box Ships's (TEUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Box Ships.

Q

What is the target price for Box Ships (TEUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Box Ships

Q

Current Stock Price for Box Ships (TEUFF)?

A

The stock price for Box Ships (OTCEM: TEUFF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:15:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Box Ships (TEUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Box Ships.

Q

When is Box Ships (OTCEM:TEUFF) reporting earnings?

A

Box Ships does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Box Ships (TEUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Box Ships.

Q

What sector and industry does Box Ships (TEUFF) operate in?

A

Box Ships is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.