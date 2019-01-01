QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.06/2.39%
52 Wk
1.69 - 2.33
Mkt Cap
13.1B
Payout Ratio
54.26
Open
-
P/E
22.27
EPS
-0.07
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Tingyi specializes in the production and distribution of beverages, instant noodles, and other instant foods. Its well-known household brand, Master Kong, is popular among Chinese consumers. The company's total revenue in 2020 was CNY 67.6 billion. About 44% of revenue was from the instant noodles business unit, with 56% from the beverage business unit.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCPK: TCYMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tingyi (Cayman Islands)'s (TCYMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Q

What is the target price for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Q

Current Stock Price for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)?

A

The stock price for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCPK: TCYMF) is $2.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:31:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Q

When is Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCPK:TCYMF) reporting earnings?

A

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Q

What sector and industry does Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF) operate in?

A

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.