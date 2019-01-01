QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/160.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 3.5
Mkt Cap
77.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
335.97
EPS
0.01
Shares
65M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Techcom Inc is a shell company.

Techcom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Techcom (TCRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Techcom (OTCPK: TCRI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Techcom's (TCRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Techcom.

Q

What is the target price for Techcom (TCRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Techcom

Q

Current Stock Price for Techcom (TCRI)?

A

The stock price for Techcom (OTCPK: TCRI) is $1.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Techcom (TCRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Techcom.

Q

When is Techcom (OTCPK:TCRI) reporting earnings?

A

Techcom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Techcom (TCRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Techcom.

Q

What sector and industry does Techcom (TCRI) operate in?

A

Techcom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.