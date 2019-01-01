True Corp PCL is a triple-play telecommunications company. It operates through three business segments: TrueOnline, TrueMove H, and TrueVisions. The majority of revenue is derived from TrueMove H, the company's mobile services product offering. The majority of the company's customer base in its mobile services division is considered prepaid. TrueOnline comprises the company's fixed-line telephone and public phone services, Internet, and business data services. TrueVisions is the group's pay-TV service. It is delivered via digital direct-to-home satellite and hybrid fibre-coaxial cable network platforms. It operates in a single geographical area, which is Thailand.