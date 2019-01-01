TRACON Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TRACON Pharma
TRACON Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TRACON Pharma (NASDAQ: TCON) was reported by Baird on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting TCON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 525.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TRACON Pharma (NASDAQ: TCON) was provided by Baird, and TRACON Pharma initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TRACON Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TRACON Pharma was filed on February 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TRACON Pharma (TCON) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price TRACON Pharma (TCON) is trading at is $1.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
