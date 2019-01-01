ñol

Transcanna Holdings
(OTCEM:TCNAF)
0.09
00
At close: Jun 1
0.4489
0.3589[398.78%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 1.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 53.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.5K
Mkt Cap4.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Transcanna Holdings (OTC:TCNAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Transcanna Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Aug 31)

$975.1K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Transcanna Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Transcanna Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Transcanna Holdings (OTCEM:TCNAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Transcanna Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Transcanna Holdings (OTCEM:TCNAF)?
A

There are no earnings for Transcanna Holdings

Q
What were Transcanna Holdings’s (OTCEM:TCNAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Transcanna Holdings

