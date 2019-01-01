QQQ
Tachi-S Co., Ltd. is a seat systems manufacturer for automotive seats, originally from Japan. Its product portfolio includes: springs, automotive seats, frames, mechanisms, foam, and soft trim. Tachi-S primarily generates sales in Japan, China, Latin America, and North America. The company has joint ventures and technical collaboration with companies in Europe, Asia, Mexico, and North America.

Tachi-S Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tachi-S (TCISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tachi-S (OTCPK: TCISF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tachi-S's (TCISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tachi-S.

Q

What is the target price for Tachi-S (TCISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tachi-S

Q

Current Stock Price for Tachi-S (TCISF)?

A

The stock price for Tachi-S (OTCPK: TCISF) is $11.85 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:10:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tachi-S (TCISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tachi-S.

Q

When is Tachi-S (OTCPK:TCISF) reporting earnings?

A

Tachi-S does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tachi-S (TCISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tachi-S.

Q

What sector and industry does Tachi-S (TCISF) operate in?

A

Tachi-S is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.