Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.52/3.04%
52 Wk
48.57 - 56.25
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
52.07
Open
-
P/E
16.55
EPS
24
Shares
251.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Thai Beverage PLC is a Thailand-based company engaged in producing and distributing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and food. The company's operating segment includes Spirits; Beer; Non-alcoholic beverages and Food. It generates maximum revenue from the Spirits segment. The Spirits segment is engaged in the production and sales of branded spirits products and soda. Its Beer segment is engaged in the production and sales of raw materials and branded beer products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Thailand and also has a presence in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Overseas.

Thai Beverage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thai Beverage (TBVPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thai Beverage (OTCPK: TBVPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thai Beverage's (TBVPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thai Beverage.

Q

What is the target price for Thai Beverage (TBVPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thai Beverage

Q

Current Stock Price for Thai Beverage (TBVPY)?

A

The stock price for Thai Beverage (OTCPK: TBVPY) is $50 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 16:49:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thai Beverage (TBVPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 20, 2010.

Q

When is Thai Beverage (OTCPK:TBVPY) reporting earnings?

A

Thai Beverage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thai Beverage (TBVPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thai Beverage.

Q

What sector and industry does Thai Beverage (TBVPY) operate in?

A

Thai Beverage is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.