Thai Beverage PLC is a Thailand-based company engaged in producing and distributing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and food. The company's operating segment includes Spirits; Beer; Non-alcoholic beverages and Food. It generates maximum revenue from the Spirits segment. The Spirits segment is engaged in the production and sales of branded spirits products and soda. Its Beer segment is engaged in the production and sales of raw materials and branded beer products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Thailand and also has a presence in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Overseas.