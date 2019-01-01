QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.17 - 6
Mkt Cap
15.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.8
EPS
0.04
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Table Trac Inc develops patented proprietary information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casino table game operations. It also provides technical support to the casinos. The company mainly operates in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean and countries in both Central and South America. It derives the majority of its revenues from system sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Table Trac Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Table Trac (TBTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Table Trac (OTCQX: TBTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Table Trac's (TBTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Table Trac.

Q

What is the target price for Table Trac (TBTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Table Trac

Q

Current Stock Price for Table Trac (TBTC)?

A

The stock price for Table Trac (OTCQX: TBTC) is $3.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:44:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Table Trac (TBTC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2008 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2008.

Q

When is Table Trac (OTCQX:TBTC) reporting earnings?

A

Table Trac does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Table Trac (TBTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Table Trac.

Q

What sector and industry does Table Trac (TBTC) operate in?

A

Table Trac is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.