ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Timbercreek Financial
(OTCPK:TBCRF)
6.9402
00
At close: May 25
7.4738
0.5336[7.69%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.82 - 7.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 84M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.7K
Mkt Cap582.6M
P/E18.32
50d Avg. Price7.33
Div / Yield0.55/7.87%
Payout Ratio143.75
EPS0.16
Total Float-

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Timbercreek Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$29.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Timbercreek Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Timbercreek Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is Timbercreek Financial (OTCPK:TBCRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Timbercreek Financial

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Timbercreek Financial (OTCPK:TBCRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Timbercreek Financial

Q
What were Timbercreek Financial’s (OTCPK:TBCRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Timbercreek Financial

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.