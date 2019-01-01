ñol

Carrols Restaurant Group
(NASDAQ:TAST)
1.91
0.04[2.14%]
At close: Jun 3
1.91
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low1.8 - 1.92
52 Week High/Low1.28 - 6.36
Open / Close1.84 / 1.91
Float / Outstanding35.7M / 53.3M
Vol / Avg.251.1K / 331.6K
Mkt Cap101.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.42
Total Float35.7M

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Carrols Restaurant Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Carrols Restaurant Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.

