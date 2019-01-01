Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Carrols Restaurant Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.
There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.
There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.
There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.
Browse dividends on all stocks.