QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.63 - 32.93
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.25
Shares
146.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TAG Immobilien AG is a general real estate company that operates in Germany. The company reports multiple business segments based on location. The company's revenue sources are largely split between its top regions, while its Berlin operations slightly outweigh the others. Tag rents and manages residential properties, as well as commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. The company focuses on regions characterized by improving quality of life while considering acquisition activity as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TAG Immobilien Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TAG Immobilien (TAGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCGM: TAGOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TAG Immobilien's (TAGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TAG Immobilien.

Q

What is the target price for TAG Immobilien (TAGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TAG Immobilien

Q

Current Stock Price for TAG Immobilien (TAGOF)?

A

The stock price for TAG Immobilien (OTCGM: TAGOF) is $32.6312 last updated Thu Jun 24 2021 13:57:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TAG Immobilien (TAGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TAG Immobilien.

Q

When is TAG Immobilien (OTCGM:TAGOF) reporting earnings?

A

TAG Immobilien does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TAG Immobilien (TAGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TAG Immobilien.

Q

What sector and industry does TAG Immobilien (TAGOF) operate in?

A

TAG Immobilien is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.