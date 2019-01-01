Suzuki Motor Corp is a Japanese automobile manufacturing company. Suzuki organises itself into three segments based on product type: automobile, motorcycle, and Marine business. The automotive business, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, largely focuses on passenger vehicles. The motorcycle business manufactures on- and off-road motorcycles and scooters, and contributes the next- largest portion of sales. The Marine business business manufactures four-stroke mators for marine use. Nearly half of consolidated revenue is derived from Asian countries excluding Japan, with a third of sales made domestically.