Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.87/2.02%
52 Wk
36.68 - 48.12
Mkt Cap
21B
Payout Ratio
28.17
Open
-
P/E
14.34
EPS
72.61
Shares
485.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 10:50AM
Suzuki Motor Corp is a Japanese automobile manufacturing company. Suzuki organises itself into three segments based on product type: automobile, motorcycle, and Marine business. The automotive business, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, largely focuses on passenger vehicles. The motorcycle business manufactures on- and off-road motorcycles and scooters, and contributes the next- largest portion of sales. The Marine business business manufactures four-stroke mators for marine use. Nearly half of consolidated revenue is derived from Asian countries excluding Japan, with a third of sales made domestically.

Suzuki Motor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCPK: SZKMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suzuki Motor's (SZKMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suzuki Motor.

Q

What is the target price for Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suzuki Motor

Q

Current Stock Price for Suzuki Motor (SZKMF)?

A

The stock price for Suzuki Motor (OTCPK: SZKMF) is $43.35 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:57:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suzuki Motor.

Q

When is Suzuki Motor (OTCPK:SZKMF) reporting earnings?

A

Suzuki Motor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suzuki Motor.

Q

What sector and industry does Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) operate in?

A

Suzuki Motor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.