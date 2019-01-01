QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (SZK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (ARCA: SZK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods's (SZK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (SZK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (SZK)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (ARCA: SZK) is $14.3997 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:51:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (SZK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (ARCA:SZK) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (SZK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (SZK) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.