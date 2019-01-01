QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
23.1/3.69%
52 Wk
485 - 664
Mkt Cap
19.3B
Payout Ratio
58.71
Open
-
P/E
16.13
EPS
0
Shares
30.9M
Outstanding
Swiss Life is the largest life insurer in Switzerland, serving the workplace pension market. Its other core operations are in France and Germany. Swiss Life also has a strong real estate asset-management offering.

Analyst Ratings

Swiss Life Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swiss Life Holding (SWSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swiss Life Holding (OTCPK: SWSDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Swiss Life Holding's (SWSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swiss Life Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Swiss Life Holding (SWSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swiss Life Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Swiss Life Holding (SWSDF)?

A

The stock price for Swiss Life Holding (OTCPK: SWSDF) is $626 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swiss Life Holding (SWSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swiss Life Holding.

Q

When is Swiss Life Holding (OTCPK:SWSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Swiss Life Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swiss Life Holding (SWSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swiss Life Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Swiss Life Holding (SWSDF) operate in?

A

Swiss Life Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.