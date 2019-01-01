QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
0.99/6.14%
52 Wk
15.39 - 21.95
Mkt Cap
18.1B
Payout Ratio
78.39
Open
-
P/E
8.12
EPS
4.31
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Swedbank is one of the oldest banks in Sweden, where it derives the lion's share of its income. The bank is the result of merging savings and union banks in Sweden in the aftermath of the financial crisis in the early 1990s in Sweden. The remaining independent savings banks in Sweden remain in close collaboration with Swedbank, acting as an additional product distribution channel to Swedbank and sharing Swedbank's IT systems and part of its development costs. In addition, the bank operates in the three Baltic states: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Swedbank has a market- leading position in the Baltics, with share ranging from 20% to 55% in retail banking, where it generates 16% of revenue. The bank has around 13,700 employees and about 390 branches.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Swedbank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swedbank (SWDBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swedbank (OTCPK: SWDBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swedbank's (SWDBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swedbank.

Q

What is the target price for Swedbank (SWDBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Swedbank (OTCPK: SWDBF) was reported by RBC Capital on February 19, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting SWDBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.05% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Swedbank (SWDBF)?

A

The stock price for Swedbank (OTCPK: SWDBF) is $16.154 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:13:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swedbank (SWDBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swedbank.

Q

When is Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) reporting earnings?

A

Swedbank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swedbank (SWDBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swedbank.

Q

What sector and industry does Swedbank (SWDBF) operate in?

A

Swedbank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.