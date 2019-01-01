QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
8.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Silver Bull Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company holds interests in various property concessions in Mexico within a mining district known as the Sierra Mojada District. The main project of the company is the Sierra Mojada Project. Its geographical segments are Mexico, Canada, and others.

Silver Bull Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Bull Resources (OTCQB: SVBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Bull Resources's (SVBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Bull Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Bull Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Bull Resources (SVBL)?

A

The stock price for Silver Bull Resources (OTCQB: SVBL) is $0.245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Bull Resources.

Q

When is Silver Bull Resources (OTCQB:SVBL) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Bull Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Bull Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) operate in?

A

Silver Bull Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.