Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.47 - 9
Mkt Cap
266.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Sundance Strategies Inc is a specialty financial services company. It is engaged in the business of purchasing or acquiring life insurance policies and residual interests in or financial products tied to life insurance policies and residual interests involving life insurance policies and financial products. The company focuses on the purchase and sale of net insurance benefit contracts (NIB) based on life insurance policies.

see more
Sundance Strategies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sundance Strategies (SUND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sundance Strategies (OTCQB: SUND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sundance Strategies's (SUND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sundance Strategies.

Q

What is the target price for Sundance Strategies (SUND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sundance Strategies

Q

Current Stock Price for Sundance Strategies (SUND)?

A

The stock price for Sundance Strategies (OTCQB: SUND) is $6.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:34:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sundance Strategies (SUND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sundance Strategies.

Q

When is Sundance Strategies (OTCQB:SUND) reporting earnings?

A

Sundance Strategies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sundance Strategies (SUND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sundance Strategies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sundance Strategies (SUND) operate in?

A

Sundance Strategies is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.