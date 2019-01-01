QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 20
Mkt Cap
20.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
428.25
EPS
0
Shares
33.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services.

Sino United Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino United Worldwide (SUIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino United Worldwide (OTCPK: SUIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sino United Worldwide's (SUIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino United Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for Sino United Worldwide (SUIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino United Worldwide

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino United Worldwide (SUIC)?

A

The stock price for Sino United Worldwide (OTCPK: SUIC) is $0.6004 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:41:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sino United Worldwide (SUIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino United Worldwide.

Q

When is Sino United Worldwide (OTCPK:SUIC) reporting earnings?

A

Sino United Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino United Worldwide (SUIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino United Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino United Worldwide (SUIC) operate in?

A

Sino United Worldwide is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.