There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings Inc is engaged in the sale of oil and gas and the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in Texas, Kansas, North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

Stratex Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stratex Oil & Gas (STTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCPK: STTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stratex Oil & Gas's (STTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stratex Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Stratex Oil & Gas (STTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stratex Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Stratex Oil & Gas (STTX)?

A

The stock price for Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCPK: STTX) is $0.00674 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:29:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stratex Oil & Gas (STTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stratex Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCPK:STTX) reporting earnings?

A

Stratex Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stratex Oil & Gas (STTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stratex Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Stratex Oil & Gas (STTX) operate in?

A

Stratex Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.