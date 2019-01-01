QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
StartMonday Technology Corp is principally engaged in candidate selection solutions for employers in the retail and hospitality sectors. The company generates its revenue in the form of licensing services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

StartMonday Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StartMonday Technology (STMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StartMonday Technology (OTCEM: STMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StartMonday Technology's (STMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for StartMonday Technology.

Q

What is the target price for StartMonday Technology (STMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for StartMonday Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for StartMonday Technology (STMDF)?

A

The stock price for StartMonday Technology (OTCEM: STMDF) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 15:00:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StartMonday Technology (STMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for StartMonday Technology.

Q

When is StartMonday Technology (OTCEM:STMDF) reporting earnings?

A

StartMonday Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is StartMonday Technology (STMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StartMonday Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does StartMonday Technology (STMDF) operate in?

A

StartMonday Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.