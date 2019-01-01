QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
0.18/6.11%
52 Wk
2.78 - 3.73
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
38.05
Open
-
P/E
6.27
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stockland is Australia's largest housing developer, and this division generates about a third of the group's funds-from-operations. Nearly two thirds comes from commercial property, mostly retail. It also has a growing land-lease business. The mix is evolving. Earnings from the residential development division are volatile and we expect growth to moderate there. In commercial property the group is trimming retail and adding office and industrial via acquisitions and developments. Stockland-stapled securities comprise one share in the corporation that largely operates developments and one unit in a trust that holds the property portfolio.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stockland Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stockland Corp (STKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stockland Corp (OTCPK: STKAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stockland Corp's (STKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stockland Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Stockland Corp (STKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stockland Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Stockland Corp (STKAF)?

A

The stock price for Stockland Corp (OTCPK: STKAF) is $3.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:07:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stockland Corp (STKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stockland Corp.

Q

When is Stockland Corp (OTCPK:STKAF) reporting earnings?

A

Stockland Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stockland Corp (STKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stockland Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Stockland Corp (STKAF) operate in?

A

Stockland Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.