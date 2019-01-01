QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Spirits Cap Corp is a financial technology platform providing secured purchase of premium American Whiskey while maturing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spirits Cap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spirits Cap (SSCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spirits Cap (OTCPK: SSCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spirits Cap's (SSCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spirits Cap.

Q

What is the target price for Spirits Cap (SSCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spirits Cap

Q

Current Stock Price for Spirits Cap (SSCC)?

A

The stock price for Spirits Cap (OTCPK: SSCC) is $2 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 18:31:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spirits Cap (SSCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spirits Cap.

Q

When is Spirits Cap (OTCPK:SSCC) reporting earnings?

A

Spirits Cap does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spirits Cap (SSCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spirits Cap.

Q

What sector and industry does Spirits Cap (SSCC) operate in?

A

Spirits Cap is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.