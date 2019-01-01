|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (ARCA: SRS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate.
There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate
The stock price for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (ARCA: SRS) is $15.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.