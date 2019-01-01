QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Syrah Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation, and development. The company operates in three segments: Balama, Vidalia, and corporate. The vast majority of its revenue comes from Balama segments, which include the production, distribution, and sale of natural flake graphite from the Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique. Its geographical segments are China, Europe, India, Asia (Excluding India & China), Americas, and Others.

Syrah Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Syrah Resources (SRHYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Syrah Resources (OTCPK: SRHYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Syrah Resources's (SRHYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Syrah Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Syrah Resources (SRHYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Syrah Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Syrah Resources (SRHYY)?

A

The stock price for Syrah Resources (OTCPK: SRHYY) is $0.965 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:09:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Syrah Resources (SRHYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Syrah Resources.

Q

When is Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SRHYY) reporting earnings?

A

Syrah Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Syrah Resources (SRHYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Syrah Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Syrah Resources (SRHYY) operate in?

A

Syrah Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.