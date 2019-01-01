QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.74/7.83%
52 Wk
8.62 - 10.48
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
61.48
Open
-
P/E
15.78
EPS
0.16
Shares
173.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
StarHub is one of three main telecommunications providers in Singapore offering products covering mobile, broadband, fixed voice, and pay television. StarHub operates a mobile network. The company's fixed network spans domestic and international backhaul. It used to reach residential premises with a hybrid fiber-coaxial network, which has now been replaced with the National Broadband Network. The Singapore government retains an indirect 57% stake through Temasek Holdings, while NTT Communications also holds a strategic 10% stake.

StarHub Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StarHub (SRHBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StarHub (OTCPK: SRHBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StarHub's (SRHBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for StarHub.

Q

What is the target price for StarHub (SRHBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for StarHub

Q

Current Stock Price for StarHub (SRHBY)?

A

The stock price for StarHub (OTCPK: SRHBY) is $9.5 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:09:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StarHub (SRHBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2012.

Q

When is StarHub (OTCPK:SRHBY) reporting earnings?

A

StarHub does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is StarHub (SRHBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StarHub.

Q

What sector and industry does StarHub (SRHBY) operate in?

A

StarHub is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.