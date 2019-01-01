QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
97.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Star Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal deposit properties with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. It includes the Longstreet property located in the state of Nevada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Star Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Gold (SRGZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Gold (OTCQB: SRGZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Gold's (SRGZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Star Gold (SRGZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Gold (SRGZ)?

A

The stock price for Star Gold (OTCQB: SRGZ) is $0.02 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:29:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Gold (SRGZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Gold.

Q

When is Star Gold (OTCQB:SRGZ) reporting earnings?

A

Star Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Gold (SRGZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Gold (SRGZ) operate in?

A

Star Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.