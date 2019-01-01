|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Squarespace’s space includes: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET).
The latest price target for Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) was reported by Keybanc on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting SQSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.81% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is $28.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Squarespace.
Squarespace’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Squarespace.
Squarespace is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.