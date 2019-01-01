QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/340.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.58 - 64.71
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
138.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 3:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:59PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Squarespace Inc is an all-in-one platform for businesses and independent creators to build an online presence, grow their brands and manage their businesses across the internet. It offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. The company primarily derives revenue from monthly and annual subscriptions. Revenue is also derived from non-subscription services including fixed fees earned on revenue share arrangements with third parties and fixed transaction fees that it earns on sales made through customers' websites.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Squarespace Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Squarespace (SQSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Squarespace's (SQSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Squarespace (SQSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) was reported by Keybanc on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting SQSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.81% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Squarespace (SQSP)?

A

The stock price for Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is $28.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Squarespace (SQSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Squarespace.

Q

When is Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) reporting earnings?

A

Squarespace’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Squarespace (SQSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Squarespace.

Q

What sector and industry does Squarespace (SQSP) operate in?

A

Squarespace is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.