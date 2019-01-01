Squarespace Inc is an all-in-one platform for businesses and independent creators to build an online presence, grow their brands and manage their businesses across the internet. It offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. The company primarily derives revenue from monthly and annual subscriptions. Revenue is also derived from non-subscription services including fixed fees earned on revenue share arrangements with third parties and fixed transaction fees that it earns on sales made through customers' websites.