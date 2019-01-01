QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Square Chain Corp is a United States based company focused on the blockchain technology platform. The company serves different industries like real estate, finance, shipping/logistics, and healthcare. Its goal is to develop blockchain applications internally and participate in third-party blockchain application development.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Square Chain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Square Chain (SQCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Square Chain (OTCEM: SQCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Square Chain's (SQCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Square Chain.

Q

What is the target price for Square Chain (SQCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Square Chain

Q

Current Stock Price for Square Chain (SQCC)?

A

The stock price for Square Chain (OTCEM: SQCC) is $0.0003 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:30:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Square Chain (SQCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Square Chain.

Q

When is Square Chain (OTCEM:SQCC) reporting earnings?

A

Square Chain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Square Chain (SQCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Square Chain.

Q

What sector and industry does Square Chain (SQCC) operate in?

A

Square Chain is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.