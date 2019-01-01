Spirax-Sarco is a global manufacturer of a wide range of applications for industrial and commercial steam systems, electric thermal solutions and peristaltic pumps used across multiple industries. The group operates across three segments and has over 110,000 direct customers across 130 countries. Approximately 85% of group sales are generated from recurring maintenance and small improvements to existing customer systems. Spirax-Sarco has 1,600 product lines and 1,900 sales and service engineers, who account for 25% of employees.