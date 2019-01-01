QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Supernova Energy Inc is a United States-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The company provides wellbore completion and re-completion services for small, independent operators with existing oil and gas production. Its consulting services include completion, recompletion, workover, well engineering services, project management, and turnkey solutions.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Supernova Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Supernova Energy (SPRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Supernova Energy (OTCPK: SPRN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Supernova Energy's (SPRN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Supernova Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Supernova Energy (SPRN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Supernova Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Supernova Energy (SPRN)?

A

The stock price for Supernova Energy (OTCPK: SPRN) is $0.013 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:36:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Supernova Energy (SPRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Supernova Energy.

Q

When is Supernova Energy (OTCPK:SPRN) reporting earnings?

A

Supernova Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Supernova Energy (SPRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Supernova Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Supernova Energy (SPRN) operate in?

A

Supernova Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.