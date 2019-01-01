QQQ
Analyst Ratings

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (ARCA: SPFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF's (SPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF)?

A

The stock price for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (ARCA: SPFF) is $11.088 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2018.

Q

When is Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (ARCA:SPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) operate in?

A

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.